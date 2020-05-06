NBC News, CNN Films Earn 2020 Peabody Awards Nominations

The 2020 Peabody Awards ceremony, set to take place on June 18 in Los Angeles, has been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. But that didn’t stop the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors from selecting 60 nominees representing the best stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019.

Of those 60, PBS and HBO lead with 11 and seven, respectively, followed by Netflix (five), Amazon (three), and Showtime , CNN, NBC News, and the podcast company Pineapple Street Studios (two each). From the list 30 winners will be named at a later date.

NBC News earned two nominations in the News category: A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness, a digital documentary produced by NBC News’ Left Field studio. Also, American Betrayal, which was an episode from the MSNBC series On Assignment with Richard Engel. In this particular episode, Engel, NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent, “reported on the U.S. decision to abandon their allies the Kurds, combining unflinching frontline coverage and thoughtful forensic analysis.”

Additionally, last summer’s hit from CNN Films, Apollo 11 earned a Peabody nomination in the Documentaries category.

Here’s the entire list of nominees:

