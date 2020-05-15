Former NBC News Cameraman Mike Herron Dies After Contracting Covid-19

Some upsetting news as we head into the weekend: Former NBC News cameraman Mike Herron passed away yesterday after having contracted the coronavirus.

Yesterday, NBC News lost one of our own, cameraman Mike Herron.

You don’t know him, but you’ve seen his work countless times.

He had a terrific sense of humor, he was a very hard worker, he was a very kind co-worker.

We lost him to COVID-19 and we lost him too soon.

— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 15, 2020