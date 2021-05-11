NBC News Business and Tech Correspondent Jo Ling Kent Gives Birth to Her Second Daughter

NBC News Business and Tech correspondent Jo Ling Kent recently welcomed baby girl Delancey Mei into the world.

This is the second child for Kent and her husband Scott Conroy.

Kent told Today last week that she and her husband chose to name the baby after Delancey Street on the Lower East Side of New York where they shared their first apartment together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent)

“Mei means beautiful (or younger sister, depending on pronunciation) in Chinese,” Kent told NBC News, adding that “Mira is loving her promotion to the exalted title of Big Sister.”

Kent announced on the Today show last December that she was pregnant with her second child, doing so right after filing a report on holiday shipping deadlines. “You just got word of a delivery that will be right on time,” Savannah Guthrie joked during the Dec. 11, 2020 broadcast. “There are some packages that just can’t be rushed this season,” Kent responded.

Congrats to the happy family.