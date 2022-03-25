NBC News Adds 2 Local Reporters, Moves Correspondent Meagan Fitzgerald From Chicago to London

A few updates on the NBC News and MSNBC on-air talent front.

WPVI reporter George Solis is joining NBC News and MSNBC as a correspondent based in Philadelphia. Prior to joining ABC’s Philadelphia station in 2019, Solis spent three years with Baltimore’s WJZ-TV, covering numerous national headlines, including historic flooding in Ellicott City, Md., and the fatal shooting of a Baltimore City police detective.

Maggie Vespa will join NBC News and MSNBC as a correspondent based in Chicago. Vespa climbs to the national level after a stint at NBC’s station in Portland, KGW-TV. Vespa served as the station’s lead reporter and anchor of The Story, where she covered the Portland housing crisis and took an in-depth look inside the state’s Coffee Creek Correctional Facility. Before joining KGW-TV in 2014, Vespa spent two years as a general assignment reporter with KGUN-TV in Tucson, Ariz.

NBC News correspondent Meagan Fitzgerald (featured top right), who joined the network in 2020, will be moving from Chicago to become a correspondent based in London.

Since joining NBC News, Fitzgerald has covered a variety of stories, including the trial of Derek Chauvin, the pandemic and the Oxford, Michigan school shooting last year.

NBC News global newsgathering chief David Verdi announced the moves on Friday morning.