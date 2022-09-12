NBC Bulks Up On Midday News With Launch of NBC News Daily

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

The long-running daytime soap Days of Our Lives concluded on NBC last week—and has officially been replaced by NBC News Daily, a new midday news program airing across NBC broadcast and streaming.

On NBC News Now, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford co-anchor live news coverage from 12-2 p.m. ET and Kate Snow and Aaron Gilchrist co-anchor live from 2-4 p.m. ET.

On broadcast, depending on location, different U.S. markets receive one of the above four hours on their local NBC station.

Prior to the launch of NBC News Daily, ABC had been the only English language broadcast network offering midday news. GMA3: What You Need to Know launched during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has owned the 1 p.m. timeslot (in most markets) ever since. Before the permanent move to Peacock, Days of Our Lives aired weekdays at 1 p.m. on NBC in most markets, which means this NBC News replacement will now go up against the third hour of GMA in most markets.

Going forward, viewers can expect a wide-range of coverage on NBC News Daily. In addition to the news of day, the newscast will feature stories on topics including finances, health, consumer, climate, parenting and more.

On today’s premiere, the anchors covered a wide-range of topics including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the latest from the war in Ukraine, the Mar-a-Lago probe, Morgan Radford reported on Black women and their cervical cancer risk, Yamiche Alcindor had the latest on the abortion rights battle in the center of Michigan races, coverage of the US open, an Emmy’s preview, more from Chuck Todd’s exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, the latest on inflation and much more.

The broadcast also featured an all-new graphics package, with a cityscape backdrop to go along with the launch.