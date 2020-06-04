Broadcast Networks Will Break Into Regularly-Scheduled Programming at 2 p.m. ET to Carry the George Floyd Memorial Service

Television news networks will present live coverage of the George Floyd memorial service from Minneapolis beginning at 2 p.m.ET/1 p.m. CT.

Lester Holt will anchor NBC News’ special coverage of the memorial service from Minneapolis which will air on both the NBC TV network, and on the network’s streaming news service NBC News Now.

Then, at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. local time, Holt will anchor NBC Nightly News live from Minneapolis, and he will also helm an NBC News special in the 10 p.m. hour, titled America in Crisis. Holt will be joined by journalists from across the country for the prime time special.

Additionally, Craig Melvin will co-host NBC’s Today show and MSNBC’s 11 a.m. hour live from Minneapolis.

Speaking of MSNBC, Brian Williams, the network’s breaking news anchor, will helm coverage of the memorial service starting at 2 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

ABC News will also take the George Floyd memorial service live from 2-4 p.m. ET, with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis and correspondent Alex Perez reporting live from Minneapolis. Reports will air on World News Tonight, Nightline, ABC News Live Prime and GMA on Friday.

ABC News will have up-to-the-minute digital coverage of the memorial service on ABCNews.com and ABC News and GMA social pages, along with live updates on the protests occurring around the country.

ABC News Live – the network’s streaming news channel – will have live coverage of the memorial service anchored by senior national correspondent Terry Moran and live on-the-ground reporting from Minneapolis.

Davis will anchor the streaming channel’s evening news program, ABC News Live Prime, live from Minneapolis at 7 and 9 p.m. ET. Social newscast On Location will have a recap of the memorial service on Friday, exclusively for Facebook Watch.

ABC News Radio will offer live anchored coverage of the services anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky. The coverage will feature reporting by Radio correspondents Ryan Burrow in Minneapolis and Jim Ryan in Houston. ABC News Radio will also provide an hour of live anchored coverage – instant specials – each evening this week beginning at 8:06 p.m. ET. The special coverage will include developments in the Floyd case, the latest on the protests and insight into the feelings of hurt and outrage sweeping the nation. ABC News Radio will also offer one-minute status reports at least once an hour throughout the ceremonies, adding more as news warrants. ABC Audio’s Start Here podcast hosted by Brad Mielke will also cover the services.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide coverage with multi-platform reporter Alex Presha reporting from Minneapolis.

ABC News aired a prime-time special last night, America in Pain: What Comes Next? which was anchored by Robin Roberts, David Muir and Byron Pitts.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will anchor CBS’ coverage of the service, beginning at 2 p.m. ET from Minneapolis. She’ll be joined by CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues, and CBS News national correspondent Jamie Yuccas in Minneapolis. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan will provide additional reporting from New York.

CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil will begin the network’s coverage tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET on CBS This Morning. The broadcast will feature an interview with Floyd’s family, plus an interview Congressman John Lewis. since the protests began last week and continuing coverage of the protests taking place across the country.

O’Donnell will also anchor the CBS Evening News from Minneapolis later that evening.

CBSN, CBS News’ free 24/7 news streaming service, will provide live coverage of the memorial service throughout the day.

CBS News Radio will provide live, anchored special reports tomorrow featuring coverage from Minneapolis. The special reports will be broadcast on CBS Radio affiliate stations and on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. channel 124.

CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature extensive coverage and digital content of George Floyd’s memorial service. CBS News correspondents Michael George and Skyler Henry and Natalie Brand will report from Minneapolis.

Noticias Telemundo presents En Memoria de George Floyd, a live news special covering the memorial service of George Floyd. The coverage will feature the latest news and analysis. Beginning at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT, a team of Telemundo correspondents will report live from Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington DC.

The special coverage will air live on Telemundo and livestream simultaneously on NoticiasTelemundo.com, the Noticias Telemundo Mobile App, and Noticias Telemundo’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Noticias Telemundo anchors José Díaz-Balart and Vanessa Hauc will host the special coverage.

Telemundo also aired a prime-time news special this past Monday.

Fox News will also present continuous live coverage of the memorial service honoring George Floyd.

The Daily Briefing anchor Dana Perino will helm the network’s special coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Additionally, the network will offer a simulcast of the service for all local Fox affiliates with anchor Eric Shawn beginning at 2PM/ET.

Throughout the day, live reports on the ground in Minneapolis will be provided by correspondents Mike Tobin, Matt Finn, and Steve Harrigan. Additional contributions surrounding the service will be made by FNC contributors Donna Brazile and Lawrence Jones, as well as Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), who recently marched in Houston, in honor of Floyd, among others.

Fox News Digital will stream the service live on FoxNews.com while FOX News Audio will provide coverage across all platforms, including FOX News Headlines 24/7, smart speaker hourly updates and reporting on the Fox News Rundown podcast.

Then on Friday, PBS NewsHour will present an hour-long special, Race Matters: America in Crisis. The program will premiere on PBS stations nationwide on Friday at 9 p.m.

The prime-time special will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff and include contributions from PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, and special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault.

Race Matters: America in Crisis will focus on the frustration pouring out onto American streets, outrage about police brutality, and America’s deep systemic racial disparities in the economy, education, criminal justice system, and health care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will also include grassroots voices from around the country and roundtable conversations of thought leaders, newsmakers and experts.

