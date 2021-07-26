Nate Hurst Replaces Steve Scully as C-SPAN Political Editor

C-SPAN has named Nate Hurst its new political editor.

Hurst will oversee C-SPAN’s campaign coverage including races for the White House, Congress, state and local elections of national importance.

Hurst is a familiar face at C-SPAN headquarters. He has served as C-SPAN’s deputy political editor since 2019, and joined the network in 2014, having held several roles regularly producing Congressional hearings, international legislatures, and the U.N. Hurst has also produced original C-SPAN content including season two of C-SPAN’s Landmark Cases and January 6: Views from the House.

Prior to C-SPAN, he reported on federal transportation policy for CQ Roll Call.

Hurst replaces the longtime face of C-SPAN, Steve Scully, who recently left the channel after 31 years to join the Bipartisan Policy Center as its new senior vp of communications.

Scully was put on “administrative leave” for three months late last year after falsely claiming his Twitter feed had been hacked. He returned to work in January 2021 and then exited C-SPAN in June.