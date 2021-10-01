Natalie Morales Is Leaving NBC News

Surprising news coming out of NBC Friday afternoon: Natalie Morales announced today that she is leaving NBC News for “an exciting new opportunity.” Morales told NBC News staffers this afternoon, but did not share what exactly the opportunity is.

Morales will continue to appear on Dateline through the rest of the year (the show’s 30th season), and will officially say farewell on air on Today in the coming weeks.

One of the network’s most versatile and longest-tenured faces, Morales spent 22 years at NBC, starting out at WVIT, the network’s Hartford affiliate, before joining MSNBC in 2002 as a correspondent. She moved to the national network and Today four years later as a national correspondent, and was named co-anchor of Today’s third hour in March 2008. In May 2011, it was announced that Morales would replace Ann Curry as news anchor for Today when Curry succeeded Meredith Vieira as co-host of Today in June 2011.

In May 2016, Morales moved to Los Angeles to host Access Hollywood, swapping roles with Billy Bush, and she was also named Today’s West Coast anchor. In 2019, Morales left Access Hollywood and has maintained her spot on Today. She was named Dateline correspondent last October.

TVNewser obtained a note Today ep Tom Mazzarelli sent to staff. His note included a goodbye note from Morales herself.