Nancy Grace Signs New Multi-Year Deal with Fox Nation

Nancy Grace is sticking around Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation, signing a new multi-year deal with the platform.

With America’s Most Wanted returning to the Fox broadcast network, the former prosecutor has been tapped to host the new program America’s Most Wanted Overtime on the streaming service, kicking off March 15.

Grace will present America’s Most Wanted Overtime every Monday at 10 p.m. after the season premiere of the broadcast show, hosted by Elizabeth Vargas.

Grace’s series takes a deep dive into the cases tackled and profiled in each episode, featuring chief investigators, law enforcement experts and family members of the victims. The follow-up series will be released under the streaming service’s Justice platform.

She currently hosts Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, a daily radio show on SiriusXM that began simulcasting on Fox Nation in January 2020. Before she joined Fox Nation, she hosted A&E’s Grace vs. Abrams in 2018, and was the host of HLN’s Nancy Grace from 2005 to 2016.