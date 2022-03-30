MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart Named Associate Editor At The Washington Post

Jonathan Capehart, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the host of MSNBC’s The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, has been named associate editor at The Washington Post.

Before this appointment, Capehart was a member of The Washington Post editorial board. He also writes a weekly column that explores the intersection of social, cultural, and political issues. He has been with The Washington Post since 2007.

“Jonathan’s approach to dissecting the news in meaningful and conversational ways has made him an esteemed figure at The Post and in the media industry. We are thrilled to have him take on a greater leadership role,” said Fred Ryan, publisher, and CEO of The Washington Post.

Capehart is a busy man; he also hosts a weekly show, The Washington Post First Look with Jonathan Capehart, which streams on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. In addition to that, he hosts a weekly podcast, Capehart, also produced by The Washington Post.

Capehart is also a political analyst on the PBS NewsHour. He appears alongside New York Times columnist David Brooks in the weekly political analysis and commentary segment, Brooks & Capehart.

Capehart has been hosting his Sunday show on MSNBC, which airs from 10 am to 12 pm ET, since December of 2020.