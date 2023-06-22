MSNBC Signs Political Commentator Brian Tyler Cohen as a Contributor

Popular YouTuber, podcaster, and political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen is joining MSNBC as a contributor, TVNewser has learned.

The social media personality will appear across the network’s programs and contribute to MSNBC’s streaming, digital, and newsletter platforms. With a following of around 3.6 million subscribers across his social media platforms, Cohen is one of the most-followed political commentators online.

He has over two million subscribers and one billion views on YouTube alone and has interviewed more than 200 lawmakers, activists, and leading political thought leaders.

His weekly podcast, No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen, is among the most listened-to political podcasts in the U.S. He has interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Katie Porter, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Sec. Pete Buttigieg, and more. He was the first creator to interview President Joe Biden.

The addition of Cohen provides MSNBC with a millennial voice who has a substantial social following while continuing to cement the network’s theme of adding fresh voices and building on its strategy of bringing original content from its expanding roster of talent, which includes Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Symone Sanders, Jen Psaki, Joy Reid and more.

MSNBC, under current president Rashida Jones, has emphasized developing the network’s non-linear assets, including podcasts, newsletters, op-eds, streaming programs, and more.

In keeping with that theme, the network recently named Brad Gold, executive producer of content strategy and development of MSNBC Digital. Gold will focus on leading MSNBC’s strategy across YouTube and social platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. He previously was with The Beat with Ari Melber, overseeing digital content and delivering a record-setting 1.2 billion views on YouTube.