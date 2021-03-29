MSNBC Live Is Being Rebranded as MSNBC Reports

Effective today, MSNBC is rebranding MSNBC Live and rolling out MSNBC Reports for all news programming.

MSNBC Reports features the same NBC News and MSNBC journalists who currently anchor MSNBC Live programming, but under a new brand name that underscores the fact the anchors are reporters themselves.

Andrea Mitchell Reports – MSNBC’s longest running dayside program – stays in the 12 p.m. ET timeslot. Mitchell originated the namesake Reports brand on MSNBC in 2008.

The network’s dayside schedule is not changing, but the following show looks and names will be rebranded as of today, Monday, March 29 to the following:

Weekdays: 9 to 10 a.m. ET – Stephanie Ruhle Reports



10 to 11 a.m. ET – Hallie Jackson Reports 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET – Craig Melvin Reports 2 to 3 p.m. ET – Katy Tur Reports 3 to 4 p.m. ET – Ayman Mohyeldin Reports

Weekends: 6 to 8 a.m. ET – Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser Report 12 to 3 p.m. ET – Alex Witt Reports 3 to 5 p.m. ET – Yasmin Vossoughian Reports



MTP Daily hosted by Chuck Todd will remain in its weekdays 1 p.m. ET time slot under its same name.

MSNBC’s switch from “Live” to “Reports” for its news programming arrives less than a month after Fox News Channel rebranded its weekend news block America’s News Headquarters to Fox News Live.

Here’s an example of a new on-air graphic: