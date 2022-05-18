MSNBC Launches Special Series Celebrating Women of Color

MSNBC is celebrating women of color by launching a special four-part series titled The Culture Is. The series aims to generate authentic and thought-provoking conversations across communities of women, including Black, Latina, Asian American Pacific Islander, Indigenous women and beyond.

In announcing the new series launch, MSNBC president Rashida Jones said, “The Culture Is amplifies our efforts to elevate diverse voices across MSNBC’s cable and streaming platforms. It puts women at the forefront to tell their own stories and share their experiences directly with audiences.”

The series, which will air on MSNBC and stream on the MSNBC hub on Peacock, will dedicate each episode to a specific community of color, with the first episode focusing on Black women.

The Culture is Black Women will be hosted by MSNBC hosts Joy Reid and Tiffany Cross. Reid will have an exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris in Mississippi, where they will talk about Harris’ historic role as the first Black woman to hold the office.

The episode will also feature a roundtable with influential Black women, hosted by Reid and Cross at the historic Minton’s Playhouse in Harlem, New York. They will have an honest discussion about what it means to be a Black woman in America.

Newly minted host of NBC’s Football In America, Maria Taylor, will be part of the roundtable where, for the first time, she will talk about her departure from ESPN.

Others seated at the table include:

Ryan Michelle Bathe , Actress, and Producer, Star of NBC’s The Endgame

Tarana Burke , Activist, Author, and Founder of the Me Too Movement

Nikole Hannah-Jones , New York Times Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist and Creator of the 1619 Project

Captain Timika Lindsay , Retired U.S. Navy Captain and former Chief Diversity Officer, U.S. Naval Academy

Rep. Ayanna Pressley , Congresswoman, D-MA 7th District

Robin Thede , Creator, and Showrunner, HBO Max’s A Black Lady Sketch Show

Tamika Tremaglio , The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), Executive Director

Chef Melba Wilson , restaurateur and author

Future episodes of The Culture include; The Culture Is: Latina hosted by actress Justina Machado, The Culture Is: AAPI Women hosted by MSNBC’s Katie Phang and The Culture Is: Indigenous Women hosted by Alyssa London, producer and host of The Culture Stories series, former Miss Alaska USA and Miss USA Finalist and an NBC News and MSNBC contributor.

The Culture Is: Black Women premiers Sunday, June 19 at 10 pm ET on MSNBC and streams on the MSNBC hub on Peacock immediately after.