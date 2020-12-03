MSNBC Launches 2 New Weekend Morning Shows Hosted by Jonathan Capehart and Tiffany Cross

Jonathan Capehart and Tiffany Cross, two names familiar to MSNBC weekend viewers, are now earning their own shows on the network.

MSNBC today announced the launch of its new weekend morning programming block with Cross, premiering Saturday, December 12, and Capehart, premiering Sunday, December 13. The two programs will air in the timeslot once held by Joy Reid’s AM Joy.

The shows will originate from Washington D.C., and “will continue to tackle and explore the important news and timely political topics that shape the landscape of our country with extensive interviews and compelling discussions.”

In making the announcement, MSNBC president Phil Griffin added: “Jonathan Capehart has been a longtime member of the MSNBC family and his steadfast dedication to great journalism, along with Tiffany Cross’ fresh expert analysis, offer our MSNBC weekend morning audience the best of both worlds from two very different life and worldview experiences.”

Cross’ show will air on Saturdays from 10 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET. A frequent MSNBC guest host, longtime political analyst and former D.C. bureau chief at BET, Cross unpack the news of the week with diverse voices from a cross section of journalists, elected officials and thought leaders by creating content on a national platform that centers on communities of color while still being inclusive of a wider audience.

Capehart’s show will air on Sundays from 10 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET. A Washington Post opinion columnist, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and MSNBC contributor since 2009, Capehart will bring his years of experience covering Washington politics through three presidents, making him uniquely positioned to examine where we are as a country, explore the stakes ahead as the U.S. prepares to usher in a new president and cut through the political noise with compelling discussions.

In July 2020, Capehart and Cross began serving as regular fill-in hosts for AM Joy following the premiere of The ReidOut weeknights at 7 p.m. ET.

Last month, Capehart interviewed President Obama and members of My Brother’s Keeper in an exclusive prime time special event on MSNBC.

The names for Capehart’s and Cross’ shows are still being finalized.

