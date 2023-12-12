MSNBC Is Coming to a City Near You

MSNBC on-air personalities are coming to a city near you.

The network announced Tuesday the creation of MSNBC Live, an event series launching in 2024, featuring high-profile interviews, expert forums and panels on a local and national scale. MSNBC Live will feature both intimate forums in Washington, D.C. and large-scale audience experiences across the country, with the network’s anchors and hosts participating in these live experiences directly with their respective fanbases.

“MSNBC is a trusted source of news and perspective for millions of viewers and readers, and we’re looking to deepen that relationship even further,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a statement. “Thoughtful, in-person conversations on topics at the forefront of our audience’s minds are a tremendous opportunity to engage in a new way.”

Advertisement

Luke Russert will return to MSNBC as host and creative director of the MSNBC Live series.

“At these events MSNBC regulars will be talking with some of America’s leading thinkers. It is our hope we can advance important dialogue and reach a measure of understanding as well as remember what makes America great–its unity in diversity and commitment to democratic ideals,” said Russert. “I want people to leave better informed and inspired to promote positive action.”

MSNBC content strategy chief Rebecca Kutler will oversee the development and implementation of MSNBC Live. Lauren Peikoff, most recently EP of The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, will now serve as executive producer of events for MSNBC.

This new series continues MSNBC’s expansion across the web, social, streaming, newsletters and audio while also continuing to invest in original programming on linear.

MSNBC Live will also add to the broader NBCUniversal News Group Events strategy across CNBC and Today show, engaging audiences beyond their TV screens or laptops.