MSNBC Communications Chief Errol Cockfield to Leave Network at End of March

Phil Griffin isn’t the only high-ranking MSNBC executive leaving the network in the near future. MSNBC communications chief Errol Cockfield announced Thursday that he is leaving the network at the end of March.

Cockfield joined MSNBC in the summer of 2016 after a four-year run as a senior vp at Edelman. He was chief of staff / communications director for the New York State Senate Democratic Conference before that, and a journalist earlier in his career, spending a decade writing for Long Island-based Newsday, and starting out his career as a staff writer at the L.A. Times.

What’s next for the veteran comms exec?

“This spring I’m looking forward to exploring new opportunities where I can continue to apply my strategic communications expertise to benefit other organizations that also share my passion for social responsibility, cultural transformation and diversity, equity and inclusion,” Cockfield wrote in a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

Comments