Morning Show Ratings: NBC’s Today Was No. 1 for the Week of Dec. 30

NBC’s Today started 2020 off with an across-the-board ratings win.

The NBC morning show topped both GMA and CBS This Morning in the adults 25-54 category as well as in average total viewers.

This marks the first time Today has won the opening week of a calendar year in total viewers since 2012.

Additionally, Today has now won 5 consecutive weeks in total viewers, and 208 out of 210 weeks in the key A25-54 demo.

Today’s and CBS This Morning’s ratings averages for the week are based on just 3 days (Monday, Thursday-Friday), while GMA’s weekly ratings averages are based on only 2 days (Thursday and Friday). This is due to the New Year’s holiday being smack in the middle of the week.

During the year-ago week (the week of Dec. 31, 2018), ratings for all 3 morning shows were based on 3 days (Weds-Fri) due to the New Year’s holiday.

Good Morning America, despite finishing 2nd place across the board last week and failing to hit 1 million viewers in the demo, remains the most-watched morning show at this point in the broadcast season for the 8th year in a row. In fact, the ABC morning show is increasing its advantage in total audience over Today from last season by +76% (81,000 vs. 46,000). The +81,000 total viewers margin over Today represents GMA’s largest lead Today in 3 years – since the 2016-17 season.

CBS This Morning, despite remaining in 3rd, experienced the least-severe year-over-year decline in the key demo of the 3 shows. So. at least it has that going for it!

Compared to the year-ago week (Dec. 31, 2018), morning show ratings were poor. GMA was -12% in total viewers and -18% among adults 25-54. Today was -8% in total viewers, but -19% in the A25-54 demo from a year ago. CTM was -11% in total viewers and -16% among adults 25-54.

The averages for the week of Dec. 30, 2019:

Network ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,461,000 3,463,000 2,714,000 • A25-54: 964,000 1,056,000 634,000

