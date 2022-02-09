Morning Joe Expands to 4 Hours Beginning Monday, April 4

MSNBC has made a couple of key programming changes in recent weeks, including the news that Stephanie Ruhle is moving from mornings to late-night (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.) on March 2. With Ruhle shifting dayparts, her 9 a.m. hour is turning into a fourth hour of the network’s flagship morning franchise Morning Joe.

On Monday, April 4, Morning Joe – which is celebrating its 15th year on MSNBC – will air weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET.

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist will continue to co-host all four hours, and the extension should theoretically broaden the show’s reach on the West Coast as the opening bell rings in the East.

Speaking of Morning Joe, Brzezinski announced on Tuesday’s broadcast that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will headline Forbes’ 30/50 Summit this March in Abu Dhabi. Brzezinski will chair the global event, which will gather women from both 30 Under 30 and 50 Over 50 Lists.

Her interview with Secretary Clinton will take place on International Women’s Day, March 8, and air on Morning Joe.