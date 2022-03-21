Morning Joe EP Alex Korson Promoted to MSNBC VP of Morning Programming

MSNBC has promoted Morning Joe executive producer Alex Korson to the role of vp of morning programming, effective immediately.

“As we celebrate 15 years of Morning Joe this year, Alex will continue to lead the Morning Joe team as they embark on the fourth hour expansion, broadening the program’s reach on the West Coast,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones wrote in a memo to staff. “He will continue to oversee Way Too Early with Jonathan Lemire and be a guiding voice in the brand presence of both shows across MSNBC.com and Peacock. With his exceptional leadership and keen eye for newsworthy moments, Alex will take mornings to a new level, overseeing five hours of programming each weekday.”

Korson has served as Morning Joe’s executive producer since May 2011. He joined the MSNBC family in 2008 as a senior producer for the network’s signature morning show.

“Alex’s longevity is a testament to the teamwork and culture at MSNBC,” Jones added. “I’m excited to see what is to come as Alex takes us to new heights in the mornings. Please join me in congratulating Alex.”