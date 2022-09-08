Ratings

Monday, Sept. 5 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 on Special-Heavy Labor Day

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 232 | CNN: 102 | MSNBC: 61
Prime: FNC: 208 | CNN: 99 | MSNBC: 53

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWorld:
227		 TheLead:
128		 Reid Spcl:
90
5PM FiveSpcl:
370		 SitRoom:
116		 Reid Spcl:
6PM Baier:
270		 SitRoom:
132		 MelberSpcl:
79
7PM Watters:
281		 Outfrnt:
149		 MelberSpcl:
76
8PM CarlsonSpcl:
264		 AC360:
142		 Civil War:
53
9PM HntySpcl:
166		 CNNSpclRprt:
95		 Civil War:
10PM AngleSpcl:
196		 CNN Films:
61		 Civil War:
11PM GutfeldSpcl:
228		 Films/Nwsrm:
–/59		 DmndHnds:
38

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.514 | CNN: 574 | MSNBC: 629
Prime: FNC: 1.697 | CNN: 550 | MSNBC: 565

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Your World:
1.360		 TheLead:
800		 Reid Spcl:
801
5PM Five Spcl:
2.293		 SitRoom:
785		 Reid Spcl:
—-
6PM Baier:
1.944		 SitRoom:
614		 Melber:
966
7PM Watters:
2.073		 Outfrnt:
652		 Melber:
1.083
8PM CarlsonSpcl:
2.025		 AC360:
779		 Civil War:
565
9PM HntySpcl:
1.562		 CNNSpclRprt:
523		 Civil War:
10PM AngleSpcl:
1.504		 CNN Films:
320		 Civil War:
11PM GutfeldSpcl:
1.505		 Films/Nwsrm:
—/285		 DmndHnds:
236

 

