Monday, Sept. 5 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 on Special-Heavy Labor Day

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 232 | CNN: 102 | MSNBC: 61
Prime: FNC: 208 | CNN: 99 | MSNBC: 53
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWorld:
227
|TheLead:
128
|Reid Spcl:
90
|5PM
|FiveSpcl:
370
|SitRoom:
116
|Reid Spcl:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
270
|SitRoom:
132
|MelberSpcl:
79
|7PM
|Watters:
281
|Outfrnt:
149
|MelberSpcl:
76
|8PM
|CarlsonSpcl:
264
|AC360:
142
|Civil War:
53
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
166
|CNNSpclRprt:
95
|Civil War:
—
|10PM
|AngleSpcl:
196
|CNN Films:
61
|Civil War:
—
|11PM
|GutfeldSpcl:
228
|Films/Nwsrm:
–/59
|DmndHnds:
38
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.514 | CNN: 574 | MSNBC: 629
Prime: FNC: 1.697 | CNN: 550 | MSNBC: 565
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Your World:
1.360
|TheLead:
800
|Reid Spcl:
801
|5PM
|Five Spcl:
2.293
|SitRoom:
785
|Reid Spcl:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
1.944
|SitRoom:
614
|Melber:
966
|7PM
|Watters:
2.073
|Outfrnt:
652
|Melber:
1.083
|8PM
|CarlsonSpcl:
2.025
|AC360:
779
|Civil War:
565
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
1.562
|CNNSpclRprt:
523
|Civil War:
—
|10PM
|AngleSpcl:
1.504
|CNN Films:
320
|Civil War:
—
|11PM
|GutfeldSpcl:
1.505
|Films/Nwsrm:
—/285
|DmndHnds:
236