Monday, Oct. 3 Scoreboard: The Five Draws More Than 3.2 Million Viewers

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 252 | CNN: 130 | MSNBC: 104
Prime: FNC: 349 | CNN: 161 | MSNBC: 146
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
219
|Tapper:
124
|Wallace:
119
|5PM
|Five:
369
|Tapper:
139
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
260
|Blitzer:
151
|Melber:
138
|7PM
|Watters:
389
|Burnett:
176
|Reid:
119
|8PM
|Carlson:
445
|Cooper:
184
|Hayes:
130
|9PM
|Hannity:
344
|Tonight:
134
|Maddow:
219
|10PM
|Ingraham:
257
|Lemon:
166
|Last Word:
89
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
300
|Lemon:
149
|Ruhle:
107
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.864 | CNN: 643 | MSNBC: 1.005
Prime: FNC: 2.447 | CNN: 675 | MSNBC: 1.617
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.525
|Tapper:
844
|Wallace:
1.489
|5PM
|Five:
3.228
|Tapper:
870
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.382
|Blitzer:
766
|Melber:
1.325
|7PM
|Watters:
2.856
|Burnett:
783
|Reid:
1.191
|8PM
|Carlson:
2.875
|Cooper:
814
|Hayes:
1.403
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.484
|Tonight:
530
|Maddow:
2.253
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.983
|Lemon:
680
|Last Word:
1.197
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.103
|Lemon:
560
|Ruhle:
931