Ratings

Monday, Oct. 3 Scoreboard: The Five Draws More Than 3.2 Million Viewers

By A.J. Katz 

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 252 | CNN: 130 | MSNBC: 104
Prime: FNC: 349 | CNN: 161 | MSNBC: 146

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
219		 Tapper:
124		 Wallace:
119
5PM Five:
369		 Tapper:
139		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
260		 Blitzer:
151		 Melber:
138
7PM Watters:
389		 Burnett:
176		 Reid:
119
8PM Carlson:
445		 Cooper:
184		 Hayes:
130
9PM Hannity:
344		 Tonight:
134		 Maddow:
219
10PM Ingraham:
257		 Lemon:
166		 Last Word:
89
11PM Gutfeld:
300		 Lemon:
149		 Ruhle:
107

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.864 | CNN: 643 | MSNBC: 1.005
Prime: FNC: 2.447 | CNN: 675 | MSNBC: 1.617

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.525		 Tapper:
844		 Wallace:
1.489
5PM Five:
3.228		 Tapper:
870		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.382		 Blitzer:
766		 Melber:
1.325
7PM Watters:
2.856		 Burnett:
783		 Reid:
1.191
8PM Carlson:
2.875		 Cooper:
814		 Hayes:
1.403
9PM Hannity:
2.484		 Tonight:
530		 Maddow:
2.253
10PM Ingraham:
1.983		 Lemon:
680		 Last Word:
1.197
11PM Gutfeld:
2.103		 Lemon:
560		 Ruhle:
931

 

Advertisement
Advertisement