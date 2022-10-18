Monday, Oct. 17 Scoreboard: The Five Draws 3.64 Million Viewers at 5 PM, No. 1 on Cable News

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 250 | CNN: 108 | MSNBC: 103
Prime: FNC: 329 | CNN: 124 | MSNBC: 163
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
245
|TheLead:
122
|Wallace:
131
|5PM
|Five:
448
|Blitzer:
128
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
321
|Blitzer:
158
|Melber:
143
|7PM
|Watters:
386
|Burnett:
154
|Reid:
168
|8PM
|Carlson:
476
|Cooper:
155
|Hayes:
148
|9PM
|Hannity:
317
|Tnt Tapper:
113
|Maddow:
201
|10PM
|Ingraham:
195
|Tonight:
105
|O’Donnell:
141
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
271
|Tonight:
69
|Ruhle:
104
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.923 | CNN: 576 | MSNBC: 1.039
Prime: FNC: 2.702 | CNN: 614 | MSNBC: 1.763
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.690
|TheLead:
800
|Wallace:
1.429
|5PM
|Five:
3.642
|Blitzer:
756
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.682
|Blitzer:
771
|Melber:
1.366
|7PM
|Watters:
3.150
|Burnett:
764
|Reid:
1.239
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.511
|Cooper:
794
|Hayes:
1.429
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.612
|Tnt Tapper:
571
|Maddow:
2.221
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.984
|Tonight:
476
|O’Donnell:
1.639
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.995
|Tonight:
324
|Ruhle:
1.062