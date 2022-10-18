Ratings

Monday, Oct. 17 Scoreboard: The Five Draws 3.64 Million Viewers at 5 PM, No. 1 on Cable News

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 250 | CNN: 108 | MSNBC: 103
Prime: FNC: 329 | CNN: 124 | MSNBC: 163

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
245		 TheLead:
122		 Wallace:
131
5PM Five:
448		 Blitzer:
128		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
321		 Blitzer:
158		 Melber:
143
7PM Watters:
386		 Burnett:
154		 Reid:
168
8PM Carlson:
476		 Cooper:
155		 Hayes:
148
9PM Hannity:
317		 Tnt Tapper:
113		 Maddow:
201
10PM Ingraham:
195		 Tonight:
105		 O’Donnell:
141
11PM Gutfeld:
271		 Tonight:
69		 Ruhle:
104

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.923 | CNN: 576 | MSNBC: 1.039
Prime: FNC: 2.702 | CNN: 614 | MSNBC: 1.763

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.690		 TheLead:
800		 Wallace:
1.429
5PM Five:
3.642		 Blitzer:
756		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.682		 Blitzer:
771		 Melber:
1.366
7PM Watters:
3.150		 Burnett:
764		 Reid:
1.239
8PM Carlson:
3.511		 Cooper:
794		 Hayes:
1.429
9PM Hannity:
2.612		 Tnt Tapper:
571		 Maddow:
2.221
10PM Ingraham:
1.984		 Tonight:
476		 O’Donnell:
1.639
11PM Gutfeld:
1.995		 Tonight:
324		 Ruhle:
1.062

 

