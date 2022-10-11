Ratings

Monday, Oct. 10 Scoreboard: The Five Begins Week By Drawing Cable News-High 3.52 Million Viewers

By A.J. Katz 

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 230 | CNN: 104 | MSNBC: 91
Prime: FNC: 292 | CNN: 122 | MSNBC: 142

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
207		 TheLead:
118		 Wallace:
101
5PM Five:
436		 Blitzer:
130		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
321		 Blitzer:
132		 Melber:
111
7PM Watters:
306		 Burnett:
192		 ReidOut:
132
8PM Carlson:
407		 Cooper:
138		 All In:
113
9PM Hannity:
262		 Cooper:
121		 Maddow:
203
10PM Ingraham:
206		 Tonight:
108		 O’Donnell:
110
11PM Gutfeld:
323		 Tonight:
61		 Ruhle:
63

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.825 | CNN: 572 | MSNBC: 1.009
Prime: FNC: 2.572 | CNN: 559 | MSNBC: 1.636

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.561		 TheLead:
699		 Wallace:
1.448
5PM Five:
3.519		 Blitzer:
803		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.602		 Blitzer:
751		 Melber:
1.438
7PM Watters:
2.915		 Burnett:
837		 ReidOut:
1.270
8PM Carlson:
3.272		 Cooper:
716		 All In:
1.283
9PM Hannity:
2.563		 Cooper:
504		 Maddow:
2.076
10PM Ingraham:
1.882		 Tonight:
457		 O’Donnell:
1.549
11PM Gutfeld:
1.962		 Tonight:
340		 Ruhle:
944

 

Advertisement
Advertisement