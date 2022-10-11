Monday, Oct. 10 Scoreboard: The Five Begins Week By Drawing Cable News-High 3.52 Million Viewers

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 230 | CNN: 104 | MSNBC: 91
Prime: FNC: 292 | CNN: 122 | MSNBC: 142
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
207
|TheLead:
118
|Wallace:
101
|5PM
|Five:
436
|Blitzer:
130
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
321
|Blitzer:
132
|Melber:
111
|7PM
|Watters:
306
|Burnett:
192
|ReidOut:
132
|8PM
|Carlson:
407
|Cooper:
138
|All In:
113
|9PM
|Hannity:
262
|Cooper:
121
|Maddow:
203
|10PM
|Ingraham:
206
|Tonight:
108
|O’Donnell:
110
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
323
|Tonight:
61
|Ruhle:
63
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.825 | CNN: 572 | MSNBC: 1.009
Prime: FNC: 2.572 | CNN: 559 | MSNBC: 1.636
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.561
|TheLead:
699
|Wallace:
1.448
|5PM
|Five:
3.519
|Blitzer:
803
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.602
|Blitzer:
751
|Melber:
1.438
|7PM
|Watters:
2.915
|Burnett:
837
|ReidOut:
1.270
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.272
|Cooper:
716
|All In:
1.283
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.563
|Cooper:
504
|Maddow:
2.076
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.882
|Tonight:
457
|O’Donnell:
1.549
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.962
|Tonight:
340
|Ruhle:
944