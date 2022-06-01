Ratings

Monday, May 30 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 on Memorial Day

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 175 | CNN: 85 | MSNBC: 50
Prime: FNC: 252 | CNN: 97 | MSNBC: 47

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
130		 Lead:
110		 MS Live:
56
5PM FiveSpcl:
198		 SitRoom:
115		 MS Live:
74
6PM Spcl Rprt:
194		 SitRoom:
95		 MS Live:
68
7PM WttrsPrme:
275		 Outfrnt:
100		 MS Live:
66
8PM TCTonight:
293		 CNNFilm:
106		 MS Docu:
48
9PM Hnty Spcl:
236		 CNNFilm:
—/83		 MS Docu:
10PM AngleSpcl:
227		 CNNFilm:
 CivilWar:
38
11PM GutSpecial:
222		 Film/AC:
–/58		 CivilWar:

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.333 | CNN: 437 | MSNBC: 520
Prime: FNC: 1.758 | CNN: 573 | MSNBC: 488

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
1.015		 Lead:
475		 MS Live:
625
5PM FiveSpcl:
1.964		 SitRoom:
506		 MS Live:
670
6PM Spcl Rprt:
1.625		 SitRoom:
468		 MS Live:
690
7PM WttrsPrme:
2.056		 Outfrnt:
441		 MS Live:
654
8PM TCTonight:
2.183		 CNNFilm:
646		 MS Docu:
526
9PM Hnty Spcl:
1.607		 CNNFilm:
—/420		 MS Docu:
10PM AngleSpcl:
1.483		 CNNFilm:
 CivilWar:
375
11PM GutSpecial:
1.512		 Film/AC:
—/224		 CivilWar:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement