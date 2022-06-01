Monday, May 30 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 on Memorial Day

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 175 | CNN: 85 | MSNBC: 50
Prime: FNC: 252 | CNN: 97 | MSNBC: 47
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
130
|Lead:
110
|MS Live:
56
|5PM
|FiveSpcl:
198
|SitRoom:
115
|MS Live:
74
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
194
|SitRoom:
95
|MS Live:
68
|7PM
|WttrsPrme:
275
|Outfrnt:
100
|MS Live:
66
|8PM
|TCTonight:
293
|CNNFilm:
106
|MS Docu:
48
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
236
|CNNFilm:
—/83
|MS Docu:
—
|10PM
|AngleSpcl:
227
|CNNFilm:
—
|CivilWar:
38
|11PM
|GutSpecial:
222
|Film/AC:
–/58
|CivilWar:
—
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.333 | CNN: 437 | MSNBC: 520
Prime: FNC: 1.758 | CNN: 573 | MSNBC: 488
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
1.015
|Lead:
475
|MS Live:
625
|5PM
|FiveSpcl:
1.964
|SitRoom:
506
|MS Live:
670
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
1.625
|SitRoom:
468
|MS Live:
690
|7PM
|WttrsPrme:
2.056
|Outfrnt:
441
|MS Live:
654
|8PM
|TCTonight:
2.183
|CNNFilm:
646
|MS Docu:
526
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
1.607
|CNNFilm:
—/420
|MS Docu:
—
|10PM
|AngleSpcl:
1.483
|CNNFilm:
—
|CivilWar:
375
|11PM
|GutSpecial:
1.512
|Film/AC:
—/224
|CivilWar:
—