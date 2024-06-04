Monday, May 27 Evening Cable News Ratings: Fox Wins Low-Viewership Memorial Day

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 125 | CNN: 65 | MSNBC: 57
Prime: FNC: 143 | CNN: 54 | MSNBC: 58
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Your World:
131
|The Lead:
59
|Psaki:
89
|5PM
|Five:
192
|Situation Room:
80
|Psaki:
77
|6PM
|Special Report:
128
|Situation Room:
61
|Last Word:
67
|7PM
|Ingraham:
126
|OutFront:
80
|Last Word:
72
|8PM
|Watters:
142
|Call Me Country:
41
|Reid & Maddow:
60
|9PM
|Hannity:
108
|90s:
54
|Reid & Maddow:
—-
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
178
|80s:
66
|Last Word:
53
|11PM
|Special Report:
122
|Call Me Country:
32
|Last Word:
29
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Advertisement
Total Day: FNC: 1.272 | CNN: 376 | MSNBC: 620
Prime: FNC: 1.647| CNN: 265 | MSNBC: 799
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Your World:
1.097
|The Lead:
487
|Psaki:
886
|5PM
|Five:
2.059
|Situation Room:
423
|Psaki:
858
|6PM
|Special Report:
1.529
|Situation Room:
405
|Last Word:
790
|7PM
|Ingraham:
1.644
|OutFront:
442
|Last Word:
717
|8PM
|Watters:
1.859
|Call Me Country:
298
|Reid & Maddow:
879
|9PM
|Hannity:
1.436
|90s:
255
|Reid & Maddow:
—-
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
1.646
|80s:
243
|Last Word
638
|11PM
|Special Report:
933
|Call Me Country:
211
|Last Word:
472