Monday, May 27 Evening Cable News Ratings: Fox Wins Low-Viewership Memorial Day

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 125 | CNN: 65 | MSNBC: 57
Prime: FNC: 143 | CNN: 54 | MSNBC: 58

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Your World:
131		 The Lead:
59		 Psaki:
89
5PM Five:
192		 Situation Room:
80		 Psaki:
77
6PM Special Report:
128		 Situation Room:
61		 Last Word:
67
7PM Ingraham:
126		 OutFront:
80		 Last Word:
72
8PM Watters:
142		 Call Me Country:
41		 Reid & Maddow:
60
9PM Hannity:
108		 90s:
54		 Reid & Maddow:
—-
10PM Gutfeld:
178		 80s:
66		 Last Word:
53
11PM Special Report:
122		 Call Me Country:
32		 Last Word:
29

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.272 | CNN: 376 | MSNBC: 620
Prime: FNC: 1.647| CNN: 265 | MSNBC: 799

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Your World:
1.097		 The Lead:
487		 Psaki:
886
5PM Five:
2.059		 Situation Room:
423		 Psaki:
858
6PM Special Report:
1.529		 Situation Room:
405		 Last Word:
790
7PM Ingraham:
1.644		 OutFront:
442		 Last Word:
717
8PM Watters:
1.859		 Call Me Country:
298		 Reid & Maddow:
879
9PM Hannity:
1.436		 90s:
255		 Reid & Maddow:
—-
10PM Gutfeld:
1.646		 80s:
243		 Last Word
638
11PM Special Report:
933		 Call Me Country:
211		 Last Word:
472

