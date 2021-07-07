Ratings

Monday, July 5 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 on Federal Holiday

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 198 | CNN: 149 | MSNBC: 97
Prime: FNC: 258 | CNN: 197 | MSNBC: 139

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
182		 Lead:
164		 Deadline:
114
5PM Five Spcl: 
253		 Blitzer:
151		 Deadline:
6PM Spcl Rprt: 
216		 Blitzer:
168		 Reid Spcl:
127
7PM Primetime:
229		 Outfrnt:
220		 Cont.:
8PM Crlsn Spcl:
294		 AC360:
200		 Hayes:
145
9PM Hnty Spcl:
246		 Cmo Prme:
209		 Cont.:
10PM Ingrm Spcl:
235		 Tonight:
180		 Reid Spcl:
126
11PM Gut Spcl:
178		 AC360:
128		 Hayes:
82

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC:1.259 | CNN: 731 | MSNBC: 816
Prime: FNC: 1.803 | CNN: 917 | MSNBC: 1.253

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
1.033		 Lead:
847		 Deadline:
965
5PM Five Spcl:
1.714		 Blitzer:
801		 Deadline:
—-
6PM Spcl Rprt: 
1.371		 Blitzer:
823		 Reid Spcl:
971
7PM Primetime:
1.536		 Outfrnt:
960		 Cont.:
8PM Crlsn Spcl:
2.087		 AC360:
1.045		 Hayes:
1.426
9PM Hnty Spcl:
1.722		 Cmo Prme:
993		 Cont.:
—-
10PM Ingrm Spcl:
1.600		 Tonight:
712		 Reid Spcl:
907
11PM Gut Spcl:
1.135		 AC360:
587		 Hayes:
571

 

