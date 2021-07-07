Monday, July 5 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 on Federal Holiday

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 198 | CNN: 149 | MSNBC: 97
Prime: FNC: 258 | CNN: 197 | MSNBC: 139
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
182
|Lead:
164
|Deadline:
114
|5PM
|Five Spcl:
253
|Blitzer:
151
|Deadline:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
216
|Blitzer:
168
|Reid Spcl:
127
|7PM
|Primetime:
229
|Outfrnt:
220
|Cont.:
—
|8PM
|Crlsn Spcl:
294
|AC360:
200
|Hayes:
145
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
246
|Cmo Prme:
209
|Cont.:
—
|10PM
|Ingrm Spcl:
235
|Tonight:
180
|Reid Spcl:
126
|11PM
|Gut Spcl:
178
|AC360:
128
|Hayes:
82
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC:1.259 | CNN: 731 | MSNBC: 816
Prime: FNC: 1.803 | CNN: 917 | MSNBC: 1.253
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
1.033
|Lead:
847
|Deadline:
965
|5PM
|Five Spcl:
1.714
|Blitzer:
801
|Deadline:
—-
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
1.371
|Blitzer:
823
|Reid Spcl:
971
|7PM
|Primetime:
1.536
|Outfrnt:
960
|Cont.:
—
|8PM
|Crlsn Spcl:
2.087
|AC360:
1.045
|Hayes:
1.426
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
1.722
|Cmo Prme:
993
|Cont.:
—-
|10PM
|Ingrm Spcl:
1.600
|Tonight:
712
|Reid Spcl:
907
|11PM
|Gut Spcl:
1.135
|AC360:
587
|Hayes:
571