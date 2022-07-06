Ratings

Monday, July 4 Scoreboard: Fox News, CNN Split Primetime on July 4 Holiday

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 198 | CNN: 159 | MSNBC: 77
Prime: FNC: 176 | CNN: 248 | MSNBC: 84

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM BkngNews:
216		 TheLead:
198		 Deadline:
121
5PM BkngNews:
304		 TheLead:
212		 Deadline:
6PM Spcl Rprt:
298		 Blitzer:
237		 All In:
111
7PM Watters:
238		 Blitzer/4th:
248/219		 All In:
8PM Independence:
196		 4thinAmerica:
221		 MSReports:
107
9PM Independence:
 4thInAmerica:
279		 MSReports:
75
10PM FiveSpcl:
137		 4thInAmerica:
244		 MSReports:
69
11PM Independence:
95		 4thInAmerica:
192		 MSReports:
83

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.362 | CNN: 737 | MSNBC: 643
Prime: FNC: 1.437 | CNN: 989 | MSNBC: 783

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM BkngNews:
1.530		 TheLead:
1.045		 Deadline:
954
5PM BkngNews:
1.902		 TheLead:
1.050		 Deadline:
6PM Spcl Rprt:
1.859		 Blitzer:
957		 All In:
933
7PM Watters:
1.964		 Blitzer/4th:
981/871		 All In:
8PM Independence:
1.575		 4thInAmerica:
852		 MSReports:
930
9PM Independence:
—-		 4thInAmerica:
1.197		 MSReports:
741
10PM FiveSpcl:
1.162		 4thInAmerica:
919		 MSReports:
678
11PM Independence:
629		 4thInAmerica:
724		 MSReports:
561

 

