Monday, July 4 Scoreboard: Fox News, CNN Split Primetime on July 4 Holiday

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 198 | CNN: 159 | MSNBC: 77
Prime: FNC: 176 | CNN: 248 | MSNBC: 84
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|BkngNews:
216
|TheLead:
198
|Deadline:
121
|5PM
|BkngNews:
304
|TheLead:
212
|Deadline:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
298
|Blitzer:
237
|All In:
111
|7PM
|Watters:
238
|Blitzer/4th:
248/219
|All In:
—
|8PM
|Independence:
196
|4thinAmerica:
221
|MSReports:
107
|9PM
|Independence:
—
|4thInAmerica:
279
|MSReports:
75
|10PM
|FiveSpcl:
137
|4thInAmerica:
244
|MSReports:
69
|11PM
|Independence:
95
|4thInAmerica:
192
|MSReports:
83
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.362 | CNN: 737 | MSNBC: 643
Prime: FNC: 1.437 | CNN: 989 | MSNBC: 783
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|BkngNews:
1.530
|TheLead:
1.045
|Deadline:
954
|5PM
|BkngNews:
1.902
|TheLead:
1.050
|Deadline:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
1.859
|Blitzer:
957
|All In:
933
|7PM
|Watters:
1.964
|Blitzer/4th:
981/871
|All In:
—
|8PM
|Independence:
1.575
|4thInAmerica:
852
|MSReports:
930
|9PM
|Independence:
—-
|4thInAmerica:
1.197
|MSReports:
741
|10PM
|FiveSpcl:
1.162
|4thInAmerica:
919
|MSReports:
678
|11PM
|Independence:
629
|4thInAmerica:
724
|MSReports:
561