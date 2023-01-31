Ratings

Monday, Jan. 30 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Starts Week at No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

By A.J. Katz 

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 224 | CNN: 98 | MSNBC: 96
Prime: FNC: 367 | CNN: 119 | MSNBC: 141

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
184		 Lead:
144		 Wallace:
144
5PM Five: 
371		 Blitzer:
131		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
255		 Blitzer:
126		 Melber:
135
7PM Watters:
328		 Burnett:
143		 Reid:
140
8PM Carlson:
531		 Cooper:
135		 Hayes:
106
9PM Hannity:
352		 Cooper:
138		 Maddow:
207
10PM Ingraham:
218		 Tonight:
85		 O’Donnell:
111
11PM Gutfeld:
261		 Tonight:
64		 Ruhle:
78

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.758 | CNN: 504 | MSNBC: 934
Prime: FNC: 2.712 | CNN: 531 | MSNBC: 1.706

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.340		 Lead:
626		 Wallace:
1.308
5PM Five:
3.133		 Blitzer:
616		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.406		 Blitzer:
564		 Melber:
1.342
7PM Watters:
2.965		 Burnett:
677		 Reid:
1.145
8PM Carlson:
3.486		 Cooper:
640		 Hayes:
1.355
9PM Hannity:
2.687		 Cooper:
553		 Maddow:
2.356
10PM Ingraham:
1.963		 Tonight:
400		 O’Donnell:
1.407
11PM Gutfeld:
1.861		 Tonight:
317		 Ruhle:
816

 

Advertisement
Advertisement