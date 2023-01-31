Monday, Jan. 30 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Starts Week at No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 224 | CNN: 98 | MSNBC: 96
Prime: FNC: 367 | CNN: 119 | MSNBC: 141
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
184
|Lead:
144
|Wallace:
144
|5PM
|Five:
371
|Blitzer:
131
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
255
|Blitzer:
126
|Melber:
135
|7PM
|Watters:
328
|Burnett:
143
|Reid:
140
|8PM
|Carlson:
531
|Cooper:
135
|Hayes:
106
|9PM
|Hannity:
352
|Cooper:
138
|Maddow:
207
|10PM
|Ingraham:
218
|Tonight:
85
|O’Donnell:
111
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
261
|Tonight:
64
|Ruhle:
78
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.758 | CNN: 504 | MSNBC: 934
Prime: FNC: 2.712 | CNN: 531 | MSNBC: 1.706
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.340
|Lead:
626
|Wallace:
1.308
|5PM
|Five:
3.133
|Blitzer:
616
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.406
|Blitzer:
564
|Melber:
1.342
|7PM
|Watters:
2.965
|Burnett:
677
|Reid:
1.145
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.486
|Cooper:
640
|Hayes:
1.355
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.687
|Cooper:
553
|Maddow:
2.356
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.963
|Tonight:
400
|O’Donnell:
1.407
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.861
|Tonight:
317
|Ruhle:
816