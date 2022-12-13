Ratings

Monday, Dec. 12 Scoreboard: The Five Kicks Off Week as Most-Watched Cable News Show

By A.J. Katz 

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 218 | CNN: 100 | MSNBC: 91
Prime: FNC: 307 | CNN: 106 | MSNBC: 142

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
164		 Tapper:
100		 Wallace:
105 
5PM Five:
408		 Tapper:
134		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
283		 Blitzer:
136		 Melber:
127
7PM Watters:
334		 Burnett:
148		 Reid:
140
8PM Carlson:
415		 Cooper:
125		 Hayes:
118
9PM Hannity:
266		 Cooper:
93		 Maddow:
161
10PM Ingraham:
238		 Tonight:
100		 O’Donnell:
146
11PM Gutfeld:
246		 Tonight:
66		 Ruhle:
127

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.697 | CNN: 530 | MSNBC: 970
Prime: FNC: 2.348 | CNN: 501 | MSNBC: 1.627

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.266		 Tapper:
747		 Wallace:
1.348
5PM Five:
3.295		 Tapper:
693		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.490		 Blitzer:
711		 Melber:
1.362
7PM Watters:
2.938		 Burnett:
728		 Reid:
1.169
8PM Carlson:
2.949		 Cooper:
589		 Hayes:
1.355
9PM Hannity:
2.333		 Cooper:
491		 Maddow:
2.031
10PM Ingraham:
1.762		 Tonight:
423		 O’Donnell:
1.496
11PM Gutfeld:
1.809		 Tonight:
301		 Ruhle:
925

 

Advertisement
Advertisement