Monday, Dec. 12 Scoreboard: The Five Kicks Off Week as Most-Watched Cable News Show

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 218 | CNN: 100 | MSNBC: 91
Prime: FNC: 307 | CNN: 106 | MSNBC: 142
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
164
|Tapper:
100
|Wallace:
105
|5PM
|Five:
408
|Tapper:
134
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
283
|Blitzer:
136
|Melber:
127
|7PM
|Watters:
334
|Burnett:
148
|Reid:
140
|8PM
|Carlson:
415
|Cooper:
125
|Hayes:
118
|9PM
|Hannity:
266
|Cooper:
93
|Maddow:
161
|10PM
|Ingraham:
238
|Tonight:
100
|O’Donnell:
146
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
246
|Tonight:
66
|Ruhle:
127
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.697 | CNN: 530 | MSNBC: 970
Prime: FNC: 2.348 | CNN: 501 | MSNBC: 1.627
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.266
|Tapper:
747
|Wallace:
1.348
|5PM
|Five:
3.295
|Tapper:
693
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.490
|Blitzer:
711
|Melber:
1.362
|7PM
|Watters:
2.938
|Burnett:
728
|Reid:
1.169
|8PM
|Carlson:
2.949
|Cooper:
589
|Hayes:
1.355
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.333
|Cooper:
491
|Maddow:
2.031
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.762
|Tonight:
423
|O’Donnell:
1.496
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.809
|Tonight:
301
|Ruhle:
925