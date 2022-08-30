Ratings

Monday, Aug. 29 Scoreboard: The Five Earns 3.5 Million Viewers at 5 PM, No. 1 on Cable

By A.J. Katz 

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 261 | CNN: 133 | MSNBC: 122
Prime: FNC: 387 | CNN: 152 | MSNBC: 219

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
205		 TheLead:
186		 Wallace:
151
5PM Five:
451		 SitRoom:
172		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
298		 SitRoom:
150		 Melber:
132
7PM Prmetime:
334		 Outfrnt:
151		 Reid:
159
8PM Carlson:
482		 AC360:
180		 Hayes:
174
9PM Hannity:
380		 Tonight:
143		 Maddow:
279
10PM Angle:
298		 Lemon:
133		 O’Donnell:
203
11PM Gutfeld:
320		 Lemon:
107		 Ruhle:
160

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.865 | CNN: 597 | MSNBC: 1.133
Prime: FNC: 2.787 | CNN: 619 | MSNBC: 2.071

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.600		 TheLead:
706		 Wallace:
1.559
5PM Five:
3.488		 SitRoom:
703		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.421		 SitRoom:
655		 Melber:
1.449
7PM Watters:
2.684		 Outfrnt:
712		 Reid:
1.375
8PM Carlson:
3.389		 AC360:
761		 Hayes:
1.568
9PM Hannity:
2.898		 Tonight:
588		 Maddow:
2.615
10PM Angle:
2.073		 Lemon:
509		 O’Donnell:
2.030
11PM Gutfeld:
2.076		 Lemon:
422		 Ruhle:
1.173

 

Advertisement
Advertisement