Monday, Aug. 29 Scoreboard: The Five Earns 3.5 Million Viewers at 5 PM, No. 1 on Cable

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 261 | CNN: 133 | MSNBC: 122
Prime: FNC: 387 | CNN: 152 | MSNBC: 219
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
205
|TheLead:
186
|Wallace:
151
|5PM
|Five:
451
|SitRoom:
172
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
298
|SitRoom:
150
|Melber:
132
|7PM
|Prmetime:
334
|Outfrnt:
151
|Reid:
159
|8PM
|Carlson:
482
|AC360:
180
|Hayes:
174
|9PM
|Hannity:
380
|Tonight:
143
|Maddow:
279
|10PM
|Angle:
298
|Lemon:
133
|O’Donnell:
203
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
320
|Lemon:
107
|Ruhle:
160
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.865 | CNN: 597 | MSNBC: 1.133
Prime: FNC: 2.787 | CNN: 619 | MSNBC: 2.071
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.600
|TheLead:
706
|Wallace:
1.559
|5PM
|Five:
3.488
|SitRoom:
703
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.421
|SitRoom:
655
|Melber:
1.449
|7PM
|Watters:
2.684
|Outfrnt:
712
|Reid:
1.375
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.389
|AC360:
761
|Hayes:
1.568
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.898
|Tonight:
588
|Maddow:
2.615
|10PM
|Angle:
2.073
|Lemon:
509
|O’Donnell:
2.030
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.076
|Lemon:
422
|Ruhle:
1.173