Monday, April 13 Scoreboard: Viewers Flocked to Fox News for Coverage of Pres. Trump’s Daily Press Briefing, a Surreal Affair

By A.J. Katz Comment

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 592 | CNN: 492 | MSNBC: 290
Prime: FNC: 856 | CNN: 709 | MSNBC: 440

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
450		 Tapper:
441		 Wallace:
323
5PM Five:
890		 Blitzer.:
560		 MTP/PrsCnf.:
303/324
6PM Baier: 
1.417		 cont.:
 cont./Mlbr.:
—/279
7PM MacCallum:
1.292		 cont.:
 cont./Live:
—/285
8PM Carlson:
976		 Cooper:
689		 Hayes:
343
9PM Hannity:
849		 Cuomo:
766		 Maddow:
591
10PM Ingraham:
744		 Lemon:
671		 O’Donnell:
385
11PM Bream:
488		 Lemon:
505		 Williams:
419

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.965 | CNN: 1.690 | MSNBC: 1.680
Prime: FNC: 4.427 | CNN: 2341 | MSNBC: 2.507

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
2.477		 Tapper:
1.792		 Wallace:
2.264
5PM Five:
5.004		 Blitzer:
2.219		 MTP/PrsCnf.:
2.011/1.789
6PM Baier: 
6.545		 cont.:
—-		 cont./Mlbr:
—-/1.844
7PM MacCallum:
5.533		 cont.:
—-		 cont./Live:
—-/1.702
8PM Carlson:
5.008		 Cooper:
2.493		 Hayes:
1.970
9PM Hannity:
4.540		 Cuomo:
2.489		 Maddow:
3.323
10PM Ingraham:
3.713		 Lemon:
2.040		 O’Donnell:
2.228
11PM Bream:
2.093		 Lemon:
1.355		 Williams:
2.107

 

