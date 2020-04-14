Monday, April 13 Scoreboard: Viewers Flocked to Fox News for Coverage of Pres. Trump’s Daily Press Briefing, a Surreal Affair

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 592 | CNN: 492 | MSNBC: 290
Prime: FNC: 856 | CNN: 709 | MSNBC: 440
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
450
|Tapper:
441
|Wallace:
323
|5PM
|Five:
890
|Blitzer.:
560
|MTP/PrsCnf.:
303/324
|6PM
|Baier:
1.417
|cont.:
—
|cont./Mlbr.:
—/279
|7PM
|MacCallum:
1.292
|cont.:
—
|cont./Live:
—/285
|8PM
|Carlson:
976
|Cooper:
689
|Hayes:
343
|9PM
|Hannity:
849
|Cuomo:
766
|Maddow:
591
|10PM
|Ingraham:
744
|Lemon:
671
|O’Donnell:
385
|11PM
|Bream:
488
|Lemon:
505
|Williams:
419
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.965 | CNN: 1.690 | MSNBC: 1.680
Prime: FNC: 4.427 | CNN: 2341 | MSNBC: 2.507
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
2.477
|Tapper:
1.792
|Wallace:
2.264
|5PM
|Five:
5.004
|Blitzer:
2.219
|MTP/PrsCnf.:
2.011/1.789
|6PM
|Baier:
6.545
|cont.:
—-
|cont./Mlbr:
—-/1.844
|7PM
|MacCallum:
5.533
|cont.:
—-
|cont./Live:
—-/1.702
|8PM
|Carlson:
5.008
|Cooper:
2.493
|Hayes:
1.970
|9PM
|Hannity:
4.540
|Cuomo:
2.489
|Maddow:
3.323
|10PM
|Ingraham:
3.713
|Lemon:
2.040
|O’Donnell:
2.228
|11PM
|Bream:
2.093
|Lemon:
1.355
|Williams:
2.107