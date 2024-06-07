Mika Brzezinski Reveals Mental Health Struggles on a New Episode of Morning Mika

“Is it ever too much?” That’s one of the many questions Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski pondered as she dealt with a barrage of personal and professional issues affecting her mental health. Brzezinski opened up about her mental well-being on the latest episode of Morning Mika, her MSNBC streaming show now available on Peacock and YouTube.

Friday’s episode featured a special roundtable discussion about mental health with Brzezinski’s fellow MSNBC hosts Jen Psaki and Symone Sanders-Townsend, as well analyst Huma Abedin.

Brzezinski opened things up by talking about how she reached the lowest point in her personal mental health crisis—and how the words of a stranger enabled her to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Advertisement

“This guy drives up to me, pulls down his window, and I am thinking, ‘Oh my God, somebody recognizes me at this terrible time! How could this be?’” she recalls. “And he goes, ‘Hi, my name is Peter and I am a therapist, and I have been seeing you every day crying. You need to know that it’s not okay to cry that much and not deal with it. You should get some help.’ And then he drove off.”

Brzezinski’s colleagues took turns revealing their own mental health struggles. Sanders-Townsend spoke about leaving her post in the Biden administration, saying: “When I decided to leave the White House, it was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make because I loved my job. I made the decision that I needed to take a step back for myself and for my mental health.”

Psaki stressed the importance of having good working relationships, especially with your boss. “A good boss will tell you: Let’s figure it out and work it out because you’re a valued member of the team,” she advised. “If you don’t think your boss is someone who would understand, you may need to reevaluate your workplace.”

Meanwhle, Abedin touched on the mental weight of impostor syndrome, revealing that she was also a victim. “One of the things that I always say to young women is you need a technique [to deal with it],” she explained. “For me, I would pace back and forth. I would intentionally try and make eye contact with men in meetings, especially when I thought maybe I was being questioned.”

“It just takes a lot of work,” Abedin continued. “It’s overcoming whatever kind of butterflies are in your stomach because you would be surprised at the respect that you actually have from your colleagues, both men and women. And you’re not going to know that until you push yourself to be in those rooms.”