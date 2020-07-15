Mika Brzezinski Tells Twitter Why Joe Scarborough Has Been Missing From Morning Joe Lately

Wondering where Joe Scarborough has been? Us too.

In fact, the last time Scarborough co-hosted Morning Joe was Friday, June 26, two-and-a-half weeks ago. That’s 13 consecutive broadcasts without him.

Mika Brzezinski finally addressed Scarborough’s lengthy absence from the show, doing so via Twitter this morning.

According to Brzezinski, his wife and longtime co-host, Scarborough is simply taking a breather.

A word on my husband

Yes JOE is taking a week or two off—he may jump in—may not.

The reason? I told him to. When he’s not by my side in the morning, I feel the void and realize his value all over again. For 13 years, Joe has been ANALYZING, ADVOCATING, PROGNOSTICATING … — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) July 15, 2020

.. like NO ONE can. Nobody comes close. This is rarely recognized btw—maybe because he makes it look so easy! This show has become a vital part of the political landscape. Joe created the platform, pitched to Phill Griffin—chose the players, and set up a GO-TO place for politics — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) July 15, 2020

Joe’s job is like juggling precious china and fire sticks. He puts himself out there because he LOVES politics, he LOVES his country. Joe has a quick intellect and passion for American history. It all makes him remarkably effective at speaking the ultimate truth to power!! — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) July 15, 2020

Why the brief Twitter thread? Have multiple people been asking about Scarborough’s absence? Perhaps. But Brzezinski called the tweets “GRATITUDE posts,” and these posts are “a tradition I plan to continue.”

We reached out to the network to find out when exactly Scarborough plans to return. We’ll update this item if/when we receive more information.

*Update: Scarborough will be back on air next week.

Comments