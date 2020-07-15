MSNBC

Mika Brzezinski Tells Twitter Why Joe Scarborough Has Been Missing From Morning Joe Lately

By A.J. Katz Comment

Wondering where Joe Scarborough has been? Us too.

In fact, the last time Scarborough co-hosted Morning Joe was Friday, June 26, two-and-a-half weeks ago. That’s 13 consecutive broadcasts without him.

Mika Brzezinski finally addressed Scarborough’s lengthy absence from the show, doing so via Twitter this morning.

According to Brzezinski, his wife and longtime co-host, Scarborough is simply taking a breather.

Why the brief Twitter thread? Have multiple people been asking about Scarborough’s absence? Perhaps. But Brzezinski called the tweets “GRATITUDE posts,” and these posts are “a tradition I plan to continue.”

We reached out to the network to find out when exactly Scarborough plans to return. We’ll update this item if/when we receive more information.

*Update: Scarborough will be back on air next week.

Comments

