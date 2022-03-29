Mick Mulvaney Joins CBS News as Contributor

Mick Mulvaney, who held the roles of director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), acting White House chief of staff, and U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland during the Trump administration, has joined CBS News as a CBS News contributor.

In this role, Mulvaney will contribute political analysis across the network’s broadcasts and platforms. He made his first appearance this morning on CBS News Streaming, where he talked about President Joe Biden’s tax plan tax aimed at those households with assets of more than $100 million.

Mulvaney is the second former Trump administration official to join CBS News in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the network hired former national security advisor, retired LT—Gen. H.R. McMaster as a foreign policy and national security contributor.