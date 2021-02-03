Michael Strahan Updates GMA Viewers, Co-Anchors on His Health

GMA co-host Michael Strahan has been absent from the morning show for the last couple of weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19 last month.

Strahan checked-in with his co-anchors today via a taped message, updating them on his status, while adding an important message for Good Morning America viewers (and the public at large).

“I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I’m just thankful to be on the side of it that I am,” he said, adding, “and I just want to say make sure you take care of yourself. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Use your wipes. I did all those things, but it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual. We got — everybody has to do it so that we help out each other because it’s more than just about you…”

WATCH:

