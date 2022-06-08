Michael Estime Joins Fox Weather

Meteorologist Michael Estime is joining Fox Weather as an on-air host. The announcement was made this morning by Sharri Berg, president of Fox Weather.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Fox Weather team, as part of the exceptional pipeline of talent we have cultivated throughout the extended Fox family,” added Berg.

A native of Detroit, Estime was the weekend meteorologist at his hometown’s Fox-owned and operated station WJBK-TV from 2020-’22. Before that, he was the weekend meteorologist and weekday co-host of Live on the Lakeside at NBC affiliate WKYC-TV in Cleveland.

He has also worked for the ABC affiliate WTVQ-TV in Lexington, Ky.—and at NBC affiliate WGMT-TV in Macon, Ga., where he began his broadcast meteorology career.

Estime said, “I am honored to be promoted within the Fox family—and it’s been my dream to work for a national weather service where I can share my passion for weather, climate and the environment with a nationwide audience.”

He will be based in New York and begins his new role on June 20.