Meteorologists, Correspondents Are in Texas Covering Aftermath of Winter Storm Uri

Texans are experiencing horrific conditions as a result of Winter Storm Uri, which struck the Lone Star State on Sunday and Monday. Roughly 4 million households in the state are without power, and temperatures have dipped below zero degrees farenheit.

-2°F tied for the second coldest day on record in #Dallas. Many Texans are going through this extreme chill with no electricity/heat/water. #Texas #RollingBlackouts https://t.co/bIDVAuwfuN — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) February 16, 2021

12 deaths across the South are being tied to Uri, an ice storm of historic proportions, and according to the Weather Channel, six Houston residents are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after using a charcoal grill to warm their home.

Speaking of The Weather Channel, Tevin Wooten and Jim Cantore are in Dallas for the network. Justin Michaels is on the other side of the state in Amarillo, while Felicia Combs is down in Houston covering the aftermath of Uri.

Layers and more layers! That’s how former Floridian @FeliciaCombsTWC is handling the bitter, rare cold in Texas. #Uri pic.twitter.com/aBWXUarCn0 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 16, 2021

Texas isn’t the only state getting hit hard by Uri. Mike Seidel is in Shreveport, La., where conditions aren’t much better. Reynolds Wolf is in Oklahoma City, Chris Bruin is in Memphis, Dave Malkoff in Nashville, while Chris Warren is up in Cincinnati for the Weather Channel.

NBC’s Morgan Chesky reporting Tuesday morning from Dallas:

Severe winter weather is creating havoc from coast to coast. The South has been brought to a standstill by rare winter weather, and a deadly tornado struck in North Carolina overnight. @BreakingChesky has the latest. pic.twitter.com/fJleahlab6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 16, 2021

Omar Villafranca reported from Dallas Tuesday for CBS This Morning.

“Why was the state that’s known to produce energy so unprepared for this crisis?” asked Villafranca.

More than 4 million people have lost electricity across the South, mostly in Texas, where an ice storm and bitter cold have forced rolling blackouts.@OmarVillafranca spoke to one family that needs electricity for medical supplies. pic.twitter.com/GLFhAlMi7R — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 16, 2021

Conditions are rough in North Carolina as well.

At least 3 killed, 10 Injured in a tornado in Ocean Isle, NC — we have @AnaRiveraABC11 on @GMA this morning from the scene. Ocean Ridge Planation in Brunswick county

Tanner Barth / WWAY pic.twitter.com/qr62ULGIgK — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 16, 2021

Fox News Dallas-based correspondent Casey Stegall has been covering Uri for the network.

Here’s his report in the 1 p.m. ET hour.

Stegall also appeared on Bret Baier‘s newscast Monday to report on the storm.

Millions of Americans have no electricity tonight, in multiple states, as a powerful #winter storm impacts large swaths of the country. Watch our live report on this evening’s @SpecialReport with @BretBaier, from Dallas. #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/fk6pod08UH — Casey Stegall (@caseystegall) February 16, 2021

