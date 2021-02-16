Weather

Meteorologists, Correspondents Are in Texas Covering Aftermath of Winter Storm Uri

By A.J. Katz 

Texans are experiencing horrific conditions as a result of Winter Storm Uri, which struck the Lone Star State on Sunday and Monday. Roughly 4 million households in the state are without power, and temperatures have dipped below zero degrees farenheit.

12 deaths across the South are being tied to Uri, an ice storm of historic proportions, and according to the Weather Channel, six Houston residents are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after using a charcoal grill to warm their home.

Speaking of The Weather Channel, Tevin Wooten and Jim Cantore are in Dallas for the network. Justin Michaels is on the other side of the state in Amarillo, while Felicia Combs is down in Houston covering the aftermath of Uri.

Texas isn’t the only state getting hit hard by Uri. Mike Seidel is in Shreveport, La., where conditions aren’t much better. Reynolds Wolf is in Oklahoma City, Chris Bruin is in Memphis, Dave Malkoff in Nashville, while Chris Warren is up in Cincinnati for the Weather Channel.

NBC’s Morgan Chesky reporting Tuesday morning from Dallas:

Omar Villafranca reported from Dallas Tuesday for CBS This Morning.

“Why was the state that’s known to produce energy so unprepared for this crisis?” asked Villafranca.

Conditions are rough in North Carolina as well.

Fox News Dallas-based correspondent Casey Stegall has been covering Uri for the network.

Here’s his report in the 1 p.m. ET hour.

Stegall also appeared on Bret Baier‘s newscast Monday to report on the storm.

