Meredith Bennett-Smith Named Managing Editor of MSNBC Digital

On Monday, MSNBC announced that Meredith Bennett-Smith is the new managing editor of MSNBC digital.

Back in October, Bennett-Smith launched the network’s return to written commentary and opinion pieces on MSNBC.com, setting up a roster of MSNBC columnists, including on-air personalities like Mehdi Hasan and Trymaine Lee to Ali Velshi and Alicia Menendez.

In addition to her new role as managing editor, Bennett-Smith will continue to oversee THINK, the NBC News digital opinion section.

Before joining NBC News and MSNBC, Bennett-Smith served as deputy ideas editor for the digital news startup Quartz and identities editor at Mic.

Here’s the internal memo from MSNBC president Rashida Jones and NBC News digital news chief Catherine Kim to staff, obtained by TVNewser: