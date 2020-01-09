Megyn Kelly and Her Former Fox News Colleagues Are Finally Responding to Bombshell

Megyn Kelly said on Dec. 13 that she would be responding to Bombshell, the movie about sexual harassment at Fox News, in the near future.

It appears that time has come.

Kelly is releasing a response to the movie today, a movie featuring stars like Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and many more. It’s directed by Jay Roach, was nominated for 2 Golden Globes (though it didn’t manage to win any) and is being nominated for multiple SAG awards.

Kelly watched a screening of the film back in December with a few of her old FNC colleagues who lived the experience: Juliet Ruddy, Rudi Bakhtiar, Julie Zann. Kelly’s husband Doug Brunt watched as well.

Neither Ruddy nor Bakhtiar has worked in television news since.

Kelly’s video showed the women tearing up while they were watching Bombshell. Kelly, with Brunt seated next to her, was shown tearing up as well.

After the screening was done, the quintet gathered to talk about what they had seen and the women offered emotional responses as they talked about Ailes’ conduct and how he seemingly suppressed all complaints about sexual harassment while running the No. 1 cable news network.

Kelly later asked her former colleagues if they had to do “the infamous spin” which has also been referred to as “the twirl” (we’ll let you come to your own conclusions as to what that exactly entails) while communicating one-on-one with Ailes in his office.

“I was asked to do ‘the spin,’ and God help me, I did it,” Kelly admitted.

Below, a 3-minute tease. According to Kelly, she’ll post a more in-depth response at 4 p.m. ET. If interested, it can be seen on her IG TV page.

WATCH:



On her Instagram account, Kelly re-iterated that she did not produce, consult on, or have anything to do with the film. She said neither she nor the women she watched it with sold the rights to their respective stories (or in Kelly’s case, her book), and said it was pretty unsettling to see a version of what they experiences, as told by strangers.

UPDATE: Here’s the full 30-minute discussion:



