Meet the Press Reports Season 4 Premieres Tonight on NBC News Now

Meet the Press Reports’ fourth season, anchored by Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, premieres tonight, Thursday, March 24, at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC News Now.

All new episodes will be available on-demand, next-day on Peacock.

The weekly, 30-minute program breaks down a single topic explored through the Meet the Press lens, featuring experts and the full breadth of NBC News correspondents in the field including Kate Snow, Jo Ling Kent, Morgan Radford, Blayne Alexander, Anne Thompson, Joshua Johnson and more.

In the first episode, Meet the Press Reports is at the frontline of the culture wars – Classroom Culture Wars: Who Decides? – where Kate Snow reports from Florida as books, gender and history are all on the local ballot.

Later this season, Meet the Press Reports will feature deep dives on crypto, misinformation in the Latino community, the race problem within football, how Democrats lost rural America in the 2020 election and more. In the run-up to the 2022 midterms, Meet the Press will also stream primetime election specials on NBC News Now.

Meet the Press Reports streams Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. and Fridays at 1:30 a.m. ET on NBC News Now, which is available across Peacock, Fubo, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Tubi, Xumo, YouTube, YouTube TV and NBC News’ apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

New episodes of Meet the Press Reports are also available on demand on Peacock each Friday.