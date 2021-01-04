Meet the Press, Face the Nation Split Sunday Show Ratings Honors for Q4 2020

NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd was the top-rated Sunday show among adults 25-54 for the 4th quarter of 2020, while CBS’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan averaged the most total viewers.

MTP marked 20 straight quarters as the No. 1 Sunday show in the key A25-54 demo. According to most current data from Nielsen, Meet the Press averaged 788,000 adults 25-54 in Q4 2020, more than any other Sunday public affairs program during the final quarter of the calendar year.

Driven a busy news political news cycle—presidential election and an ongoing pandemic—the broadcast was +9% in total viewers and +5% among adults 25-54 vs. Q4 of 2019.

CBS’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan was the most-watched Sunday show in Q4 2020, averaging nearly 3.7 million total viewers. It was also the most-watched Sunday show for the full calendar year (although it chose to re-title and decide not to rate more of its broadcasts than its competitors did in 2020).

While Face the Nation finished No. 1 in total viewers during Q4, it came in third in the key A25-54 demo, averaging 719,000 viewers from that measurement for the quarter.

Similar to MTP, FTN gained viewers vs. last year, +21% in total viewers and +12% in the key demo.

ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos finished in second place among the Sunday shows in adults 25-54, edging its CBS Sunday public affairs competition by just +3,000 viewers during the 4th quarter for the 2nd year in a row and for the 5th time in the last 6 years.

Despite finishing the quarter as the No. 3 Sunday public affairs show in total viewers, behind NBC and CBS, ABC’s This Week was able to average its largest overall quarter audience in nearly 4 years – since Q1 2017.

The Sunday broadcast was up +23% in total viewers and +12% among adults 25-54 vs. Q3 2019.

For 4Q 2020, Fox News Sunday hosted by Chris Wallace 1.4 million in total viewers and 385,000 in the 25-54 demographic on Fox TV. That’s +4% in total viewers but -3% in the key A25-54 demo vs. Q4 2019.

Here are the numbers for Q4 2020:

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54 NBC Meet the Press 3,676,000 788,000 CBS Face the Nation (1/2 hr) 3,552,000 719,000 ABC This Week 3,400,000 722,000 FOX Fox News Sunday 1,420,000 385,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54); Most Current – 4Q20 (9/21 – 12/27/20), 4Q19 (9/23 – 12/29/19). *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.

