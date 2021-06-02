May 2021 Ratings: MSNBC Remains Second-Most-Watched Network on Cable, But Struggles to Draw Adults 25-54

MSNBC viewership continues to fall in the Biden era, as expected. Yet, despite the ratings decline, it remains the second-most-watched network on cable television. That was unheard of during the prior Democratic administration.

In May 2021, MSNBC averaged nearly 1.5 million total viewers (No. 2 on basic cable), but just 199,000 adults 25-54 in prime time. That represents a -6% dip in total prime time viewers, and a -12% drop among adults 25-54 in prime vs. the previous month (April 2021). In total day, MSNBC averaged 835,000 total viewers (also No. 2 on basic cable), and 108,000 viewers in the demo. That’s a drop off of -12% in total viewers, and -22% in the demo during total day.

Additionally, MSNBC shed -22% of its total prime time audience, -32% of its A25-54 prime time audience, -28% of its total day viewership, and was -39% in the total day demo from May 2020.

It’s worth remembering that MSNBC presented continuous coverage of nationwide protests spurred by the police murder of George Floyd last May. That coverage delivered big ratings for the network.

The year-over-year ratings trend for MSNBC (and its competitors) isn’t pretty, and that will likely continue to be the case as we approach summer, pending some sort of wild breaking news event.

Additionally, MSNBC continues to out-perform CNN in all dayparts when it comes to average total viewers, but finished third behind both Fox News and CNN among adults 25-54, the demo that matters most to advertisers of news.

The average Nielsen live + same day impressions for May 2021:

Prime time (Mon-Sun): 1,494,000 total viewers / 199,000 A25-54

Total Day (Mon-Sun): 835,000 total viewers / 108,000 A25-54

The Rachel Maddow Show remained the fourth-most-watched show on cable news in May, but dropped to 5th among adults 25-54. It finished fourth among A25-54 in April.

TRMS was the No. 2-ranked cable news show in the 9 p.m. hour, ahead of Cuomo Primetime, but behind Hannity.

The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell and All In with Chris Hayes finished the month at No. 7 and No. 10, respectively, in total viewers.

Both were ranked No. 2 in their respective hours (10 and 8 p.m.) among total viewers, but finished third behind Fox News and CNN in the key A25-54 demo.

Additionally, Deadline White House with Nicolle Wallace (No. 11) remained the most-watched cable news program in the 4 p.m. hour.

