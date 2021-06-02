May 2021 Ratings: CNN Is Top 10 Cable Network, But Continues to Shed Viewers After Impressive Start to 2021

CNN was the sixth-most-watched basic cable network in prime time, and the fourth-most-watched basic cable network in total day during the month of May.

Finishing in the top 10 shouldn’t be considered a bad thing. However, this represents a noticeable drop from recent months, when the network was consistently among basic cable’s top five.

CNN shed -11% in average total prime time viewers, and -21% in the prime time demo from the prior month (April 2021). The network saw a steeper drop in total day viewing, down -22% in total viewers and -28% in the key A25-54 demo from April. This trend isn’t surprising. Wall-to-wall coverage of the Derek Chauvin murder trial carried CNN’s daytime ratings in April. Not having a comparable news event to broadcast in May hurt CNN’s ratings, moreso than Fox News or MSNBC, whose audiences will stick with those networks regardless of the news cycle.

Compared to the news-heavy month of May 2020 (CNN’s most-watched May ever), the network was down by -45% in average total prime time audience, and -53% of its prime time demo audience. In total day, the network fell by -44% in average total viewers and -50% in the total day demo.

It’s worth remembering that CNN presented wall-to-wall coverage of nationwide protests spurred by the police murder of George Floyd last May. That coverage attracted big ratings for CNN.

On the plus side for CNN (it’s not all doom and gloom here), the network continued to beat MSNBC when it came to adults 25-54, both during prime time (218,000 vs. 199,000), and total day (147,000 vs. 108,000). CNN has now topped MSNBC for 18 straight months in the total day demo.

The average Nielsen live + same day impressions for May 2021:

Prime time (Mon-Sun): 913,000 total viewers / 218,000 A25-54

913,000 total viewers / 218,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon-Sun): 610,000 total viewers / 147,000 A25-54

On the programming front — Cuomo Primetime was CNN’s most-watched show, both in total viewers (No. 22 overall), averaging just more than 1 million viewers per original broadcast, and among adults 25-54 (No. 9 overall), averaging 239,000 per original broadcast.

Anderson Cooper 360 is CNN’s other entry into basic cable’s top 10 among adults 25-54 (No. 10), averaging 238,000 viewers.

On Saturday and Sundays, CNN’s new programs CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta (3-6 p.m./4-6 p.m.) and CNN Newsroom with Pamela Brown (6-9 p.m.) rank No. 1 in their respective time periods among adults 25-54.

Finally, The Lead with Jake Tapper (4-6 p.m.) out-performed Your World with Neil Cavuto (4-5 p.m.) and Deadline: White House (4-5 p.m. ET) in adults 25-54. Tapper and Cavuto tied head-to-head in the 4 p.m. hour.

Here’s CNN press release, where it highlights its wins over MSNBC in the key A25-54 demo, and delivering its third-best May ratings since 2008: