Mark Levin, Jesse Watters Top New York Times Nonfiction Bestseller List on Back-to-Back Weeks

Books by Fox News hosts are selling quite well right now.

One week after its release, American Marxism by Mark Levin debuted at No.1 on the New York Times Best Seller List for non-fiction hardcover books and E-books.

The Fox News weekend primetime host’s newest offering had also been No. 1 all week on the Amazon Best Sellers in Books list until Thursday (I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker is now No. 1 on Amazon).

Levin’s achievement marks the second week in a row a FNC host landed No.1 on the New York Times Best-Seller List with Jesse Watters’ How I Saved The World now at No. 4 after finishing at the top of the heap the previous week.

Additionally, Fox News Books’ The Women of the Bible Speak by Shannon Bream was also recently a New York Times Best Seller and previously held the No.1 ranking.