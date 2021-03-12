Maria Bartiromo Will Guest Host Fox News Primetime Next Week

Maria Bartiromo is getting a second week as guest host of Fox News Primetime, the show which launched January 18 in the 7 p.m. ET hour.

Bartiromo hosted the week of January 25, and she will host the week of March 15.

According to the Wrap, Cheryl Casone and Jackie DeAngelis will fill in for Bartiromo all week on her Fox Business morning show, Mornings With Maria.

Bartiromo is the second person to earn a second week as host of Fox News Primetime. Trey Gowdy is the first.

Of the seven hosts who have received a week in the Fox News Primetime chair, Bartiromo is No. 3 in the ratings, both total viewers and among adults 25-54.

The numbers below do not include Gowdy’s second week (the week of March 8). That data will arrive early next week.

Here are the ratings for each Fox News Primetime.

Net Week Host Name P2+ Imps (000) Adults 25-54 (000) #TC FNC 1/18/21 Brian Kilmeade 1.960 347 5 FNC 1/25/21 Maria Bartiromo 1.877 305 5 FNC 2/1/21 Trey Gowdy 1.988 307 5 FNC 2/8 Mark Steyn 1.759 245 5 FNC 2/15 Rachel Campos-Duffy 1.728 269 5 FNC 2/22 Katie Pavlich 1.647 252 5 FNC 3/1 Lawrence Jones 1.713 276 5 FNC 3/8 Trey Gowdy n/a n/a n/a

Nielsen live-plus-same-day data through March 5, 2021