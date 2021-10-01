Maria Bartiromo Is Knighted by the Republic of Italy

Well, here’s something you don’t see everyday in TV news land: Fox News/FBN’s Maria Bartiromo was knighted by the Italian government on Thursday – receiving the Order of Merit, Italy’s highest-ranking honor, which is granted for merit acquired by the nation “for long and conspicuous service in civilian and military careers.”

Bartiromo discussed it on her FBN show Friday morning.

“Well, I guess you can call me Lady Maria. I was honored yesterday to receive the knight officer distinction; I was knighted in the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in a ceremony at the Italian Embassy in New York,” she told viewers. “A big thank you to the Council General Fabrizio Di Michele for bestowing on me the order of merit, which is conveyed on behalf of the president of Italy, Italian President Sergio Mattarella. It is Italy’s highest-ranking honor, and it is granted for merit acquired by the nation for long and conspicuous service in civilian and military careers. Thank you also to the honorary Vice President of Deputies and member of parliament Edmondo Chiarelli and the honorable Amato Berardi for recommending me for this distinction. It was absolutely wonderful. I wanted to share it with you Dagen and Joseph because it was truly an honor to be at the Italian embassy yesterday and receive this incredible distinction.”

WATCH: