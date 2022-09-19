Longtime Univision Executive John B. Perez Joins Telemundo as SVP of News Production

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Veteran Spanish language TV executive John B. Perez is joining Telemundo as svp of news production, a new position at the network.

Perez will now oversee all production and technological operations at Noticias Telemundo—and will report to Noticias Telemundo chief Patsy Loris.

He will be responsible for studio and field operations of news productions—and will be based in Miami, home to the state-of-the-art Telemundo Center, which houses the news division’s studios.

In his new role, Perez will also manage the technical aspects of special news projects, including election coverage and the launch of Noticias Telemundo Ahora, a new Spanish-language 24-hour news channel in partnership with NBC News Now. The streaming offering will cover breaking news and key Latino lifestyle topics, offering live reporting from all major U.S. cities—as well as interviews with newsmakers and high-profile voices across the Spanish speaking world.

“John is a highly talented and visionary leader, with decades of experience and extensive production and technical expertise,” Loris said in a statement. “I’m thrilled he’s joining us at this exciting time at Noticias Telemundo, as we ramp our coverage of this year’s midterm elections—and work to expand the reach and scope of our news.”

Perez was recently the svp of production and technical operations at Univision News, where he was responsible for day-to-day news ops overseeing all studios, editing and field operations for linear and streaming. Previously, Perez was vp of production operations for news, entertainment and sports at Univision—where he managed in-studio and remote productions for news special events, sports productions and high-profile entertainment award shows. His career at Univision spanned four decades.