Longtime Today Show Producer Ric Romo Dies

Today show producer Ric Romo passed away over the weekend.

Romo had worked at NBC since 1979, and on Today for more than 30 years. He was the executive in charge of Today’s L.A. bureau as well.

“I would work with him on a lot of the red carpet events we would do, and he had this infectious smile and this wonderful, wonderful attitude,” recalled Al Roker.

Romo, according to his Today show on-air colleagues, had a particularly strong relationship with the late Fred Astaire.

“He was a great storyteller, he was incredibly funny,” said Carson Daly. “Ric knew everybody on the NBC lot, and they knew him – from the security guards up to Johnny Carson himself. He brought a smile to everyone’s face, literally just when Ric walked in the door.”

Savannah Guthrie added: “Our hearts go out to the family, and also our family of producers in L.A. because they’re hurting this morning. He will be greatly missed.”