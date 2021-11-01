Longtime CNN PR Executive Alison Rudnick Joins ABC News as VP of Corporate Communications

Alison Rudnick, a veteran of the communications team at CNN and HLN, is joining ABC News as its vp of corporate communications, where she’ll oversee brand reputation through external and internal communications strategies.

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the addition Monday morning in a staff memo, obtained by TVNewser.

“Alison is a seasoned communications executive with sharp instincts and an eye for innovative communications strategies,” wrote Godwin.

Rudnick will work side by side with Van Scott, who recently returned to ABC News’ publicity team as vp, and she will report directly to both Godwin and Charissa Gilmore, who runs communications for Disney General Entertainment.

As mentioned, Rudnick joins ABC News from CNN, where she most recently served as vp of communications, leading publicity efforts for HLN, as well as comms for CNN Worldwide’s DEI efforts.

Rudnick did two stints at CNN, joining the network in 1996 as a production assistant and publicist based out of Atlanta. She then moved to CNBC as a publicist in 2000, spent a couple of years at NBC4 New York/Telemundo 47 (2005-2007), jumped to Discovery for four years, before returning to CNN in 2011, where she has spent the past decade of her career.