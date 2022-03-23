Longtime ABC News Producer Eric Strauss Named EP of ABC’s Medical Unit

Eric Strauss is being promoted to executive producer of the ABC News Medical Unit, effective immediately.

Over the past three years as managing editor of the Medical Unit, Strauss has led ABC News’ coverage on the Covid-19 pandemic with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, a team of journalists and medical doctors. He has contributed to multiple primetime and radio specials, including the primetime special, The Shot: Race for a Vaccine, and the Edward R. Murrow Award-winning radio special, Pandemic: A Nation Divided.

Outside of pandemic coverage, Strauss has played a role in increasing ABC News’ reporting on other critical issues such as mental health, maternal mortality and health disparities. He also supervises the ABC News Medical Journalism elective rotation that welcomes about 30 resident physicians a year to embed with the Medical Unit.

Strauss has been with ABC News for 25 years. He started as a 20/20 intern, moved to overnight desk assistant, transitioned to World News Tonight with Peter Jennings as a desk assistant, and eventually became a producer at 20/20. Throughout his 20-year tenure with 20/20, he reported on a wide range of stories, including 9/11, natural disasters, juvenile corrections, Barbara Walters’ interview with Monica Lewinsky, Diane Sawyer’s investigations of the foster care system, David Muir’s series on children battling OCD and more. He even met his wife producing a story for Primetime with Charles Gibson!